GTA 5 sold more than 1m copies in 2020 and was the UK's third-biggest selling game of the year

If you've been wondering why Rockstar is dragging its collective feet on releasing GTA 6 , here's a possible reason: GTA 5 might be seven years old, but it still sold over a million copies in 2020.

Even without the release of the "expanded and enhanced" next-gen versions – those aren't expected to release until the middle of 2021 – the Entertainment Retailers Association reports its the UK's third-biggest selling title behind FIFA 21 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , shifting 1,127,222 copies (thanks, Unilad).

That means it sold even more than new releases like Animal Crossing: New Horizons (810.5k), Assassin's Creed Valhalla (665.8k) and The Last of Us Part II (539.2).

In related news, Prime Gaming is currently giving out up to $1 million in GTA Online dollars in celebration of the new heist and tropical island location.

As we reported earlier this week , after you claim your reward, the in-game cash will be paid out $200,000 at a time for logging in each week; log in four weeks in a row and you'll receive a bonus $200,000 payout, adding up to $1 million in total. You'll also get a free Sonar Station upgrade for the Kosatka Submarine immediately upon claiming the offer, and you should expect to see the rewards filter through to your game within roughly 72 hours of activating them.

We're still waiting to hear more about where the GTA series will head next. As Connor summarised earlier this year, rumours have swirled for years about how far GTA 6 is into development, but Rockstar Games keeps quiet on the subject. It's safe to say we'll get there at some point - and until then we'll have a new-gen version of GTA 5 to keep us busy.