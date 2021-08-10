GTA 5 PS5 will run at 4K 60FPS according to PlayStation Germany

GTA 5 PS5 will apparently run at 60FPS in 4K according to PlayStation Germany.

The German version of the official PlayStation blog put out a post recently which highlighted the upcoming games coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2021. At the bottom of the list is Grand Theft Auto 5 which we already knew was coming to PS5 on November 11, 2021.

What’s interesting though, is that the post claims that GTA will feature a “smooth 60FPS” frame rate and “4K resolution” - something that hasn’t officially been announced by PlayStation or the game’s developer Rockstar yet.

GTA 5’s PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade was announced last year and, as shared on the Rockstar official website , the dev promised the new version will be “expanded and enhanced with new features and content” and “will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever.”

Rockstar just can’t seem to move on from the fifth installment of its GTA franchise - this will be the third time the game has been re-released on a new generation of consoles. GTA 5 first launched in 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360 before it was then re-released for the likes of the PS4 and Xbox One, and now PS5 and Xbox Series X. Here’s hoping that after this re-release, Rockstar will start telling us a little more about GTA 6.