Where to stand in the GTA 3 Silence the Sneak mission to throw the perfect grenade

The GTA 3 Silence the Sneak missions involves knowing where to stand precisely, thanks to some tricky grenade throwing that required to hit a window on the side of a building. The lack of aiming can make it a bit trial and error as you bounce explosives off a wall, trying to find exactly the right spot to stand in. Fortunately, we've done all the working out for you, and pinpointed the exact positioning that will get the grenade through the window and let you complete the mission.

Where to stand in the GTA 3 Silence the Sneak mission

(Image credit: Rockstar)

This is exactly where to stand for the GTA 3 Silence the Sneak mission, which has crooked cop Ray Machowski sending you on a hit to kill Leon McAffrey. The trick here is that you have to get a grenade through this window, highlighted when you arrive at the map marker:

(Image credit: Rockstar)

To get the grenade in the window you'll need to position yourself so that your right shoulder, and the hand holding the grenade, is just lined up with the window you're aiming for, as you can see in that screen up there. You also want to line yourself up roughly with this point on the ramp to be at the right distance:

(Image credit: Rockstar)

If you line up your shoulder with the window, and your distance with that image, holding R2 until you throw the grenade should place it perfectly in the window.

You'll notice in the main image we've blocked off the way in and out with a garage truck. That's because as soon as you land the grenade in the right place, Leon McAffrey will try to escape by car while some goons attack you. If you block off the only way out he'll ram whatever you've parked in the way, giving you a chance to pelt him with grenades before he gets away. You can also block the garage but then you're back to trying to line up tricky grenade shots, so the exit is easier.

