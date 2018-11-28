"Greatest Spider-Man movie ever made" – The first reactions for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are here and, oh boy, you should be excited

There were rumblings that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was good - our own preview called it “brave, bold, and brilliant” - but the early reactions to the movie are on a whole ‘nother level. We’re talking an Avengers: Infinity War beater, one of the best Spidey movies ever made, and one of the best movies of 2018 all rolled into one. Here are what the lucky few who got to watch the movie featuring Miles Morales and co. early made of it…

Better than Infinity War

A fair few people have been happy to get off that fence and lay down a very definitive opinion: this movie is the best superhero movie of 2018. For reference, that includes a year that brought us Infinity War, Black Panther, and Venom. High praise indeed…

#SpiderVerse is hands down the best animated movie of the year, possibly even the best superhero movie of the year, which is not an accolade I give lightly with Infinity War in the running. It's SO stylish and SO beautiful and SO funny. The entire thing is incredibly special.November 28, 2018

Spider-Man: Into The #Spiderverse is hands down the best superhero movie of the year, one of the best Marvel movies to date and one of the year’s best movies... full stop. Super creative, roundly satisfying and wildly entertaining. It’s an absolute blast. Seriously impressed. pic.twitter.com/n1zN1wZLTZNovember 28, 2018

Wait, I can talk about #SpiderVerse now? In that case, it blew me away. Pretty sure this is the best #SpiderMan movie I've seen. It's beautiful, funny, and even heartfelt. I'm expecting a lot of people to be crying by the end of it. One of my favorite movies of 2018, hands down.November 20, 2018

A Spidey beater

From Spider-Man: Homecoming all the way back to Sam Raimi’s original trilogy, the quality of Spidey’s flicks have swung wildly over the years. Into the Spider-Verse appears to correct that – and the early signs are that this at least makes the top two Spider-Man movies of all time. Excited yet?

I can finally talk about ‘Into the #Spiderverse’! It’s one of the best films of the year. It’s the best Spider-Man movie thus far. The acting amongst the cast was incredible. Everyone is going to love this movie.November 28, 2018

#SpiderVerse is easily the best Spider-Man movie since Spider-Man 2.Hilarious, tragic, dynamic, unlike anything else in superhero cinema, and a convincing argument that there can and SHOULD be multiple interpretations of any great character.Full review coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/7MSL0UcJF3November 28, 2018

So apparently everyone is just like “F*ck it” even though Sony clearly said the social media embargo for #SpiderVerse is next Tuesday 🤣 So here’s my reaction - Greatest Spider-Man movie ever made, Sony & Amy Pascal are on a ROLL with #Venom and now this! pic.twitter.com/RcoPAfzZEDNovember 20, 2018

What it means to be Spider-Man, Spider-Woman and, uhh, Spider-Ham

Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen may not be as familiar as Peter Parker, but the tide could soon be turning when it comes to which person behind the mask reigns supreme as everybody’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. In any case, Into the Spider-Verse nails it.

Can finally talk about Into the #Spiderverse. I’m obsessed. It didnt feel like anything else. All the animation styles coming together was insane. Miles is EVERYTHING. Humor. Heart. Vulnerability. Courage. The hero we need.“Anyone can wear the mask. You could wear the mask.” pic.twitter.com/0ZY4UkTysPNovember 27, 2018

Into the #SpiderVerse somehow expands the character’s mythos and distills his spirit down to its essence all at once. I can’t wait to see it 20 more times. pic.twitter.com/gkNOF7MprKNovember 28, 2018

my #spiderverse review:• I will read all the spider-comics • I will buy all the spider-merch• I will see the spider-movie again• I would die for all the spider-people pic.twitter.com/TiMJ2xrGIUNovember 28, 2018

An animated response

Not only have people praised the animation – which seems to have come on leaps and bounds since the 40 minutes I saw back in October – but one of the animators involved has even reached out to give thanks for the praise all of his, and his team’s, hard work. D’aww.

Spider-Man: Into the #SpiderVerse is hilarious, emotional and just so damn entertaining. Who knew that in a year when both Disney and Pixar release quality films that Spider-Verse would top them to become the best animated film of the year. It's that good.November 28, 2018

Spider-Man: Into the #SpiderVerse is so great. It got me emotional more than once, it’s very funny, and the action is ridiculously good. I need so many more of these movies. I’m leaving the theater with a massive smile on my face. pic.twitter.com/RZ1tJShQsiNovember 28, 2018

As an animator who spent nearly every second of a year of my life living and breathing #spiderverse It fills me with warmth, joy, pride, and satisfaction to see that all the blood, sweat, and tears the team poured into this project is beginning to see the light of day!!November 28, 2018

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is so creative, fun, and one of the best spidey films to date. An engaging story that opens up the universe and puts the animation to great use and advances the medium. My favorite animated film this year! #IntoTheSpiderVerse #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/xXiwnx9XKhNovember 28, 2018

Stan Lee would be proud

Yes, yes he would. A bombastic, OTT world filled with colourful characters and even more colourful set-pieces that seem to explode off the screen? Let’s hope Stan the Man got a chance to see some of it before his passing.

It’s one of the most visually exciting animated films I’ve seen in years. Its full of heart, heroism and humor - I think Stan Lee would be proud. I got home from this film and paid to subscribe to Marvel Unlimited just so I could marathon read through dozens of...November 28, 2018

