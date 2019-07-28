Go hunting for Glavenus in this new Monster Hunter World: Iceborne gameplay footage

Capcom and PlayStation showed off a new slice of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne at Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong, which included all-new gameplay of Glavenus in action, plus another bonus peek at the hot springs of its gorgeous snow-themed new hub, Seliana. The new hub promises to cut down on loading screens by putting the smithy, botanical garden, and resource center right there in the Hub.

We also got to see a load of new armour sets, plus a Tigrex hunt to boot, too.

Not come across Glavenus before? As James writes in our Glavenus guide , the new Monster Hunter World Iceborne Acidic Glavenus scours the Rotten Vale in search of prey that it can overpower with its sulphur-coated tail.

Unlike its fiery cousin, this acid variant delivers a debuffing effect whenever it manages to swipe foes with its colossal tail, forcing hunters to play more defensively if they wish to avoid an early trip back to base camp. It's one of the new Monster Hunter World Iceborne monsters and here's how to defeat him.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is out on PS4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2019, with the PC release expected later this year. Current Monster Hunter World owners can get Iceborne digitally for $40, whilst new players can score the base game and Iceborne in the $60 physical Master Edition or $80 Deluxe Master Edition. Pre-ordering will secure a new layered armor set, plus a selection of new emotes and cosmetic items, too.

Thanks, Reddit !

