ghost of tsushima mythic tales list rewards

There are six Ghost of Tsushima Mythic Tales altogether, indicated by blue icons on the map. You'll periodically unlock access to them throughout Jin's resistance to the Mongol empire, and completing them grants you some of the most effective skills and tools during your time with Ghost of Tsushima. We've got a list with all the Ghost of Tsushima Mythic Tales here, along with the rewards you'll unlock for completing them.

Ghost of Tsushima Mythic Tales locations

(Image credit: Sony)

Don't worry if you want to complete a specific Mythic Tale but it isn't available for you; continue with the main story tales, marked by the gold icons, and eventually you'll unlock all of the Mythic Tales. The map above shows the location of all six Mythic Tales, while the full list below is in the order you'll unlock them, with a brief overview of what each one entails, and the reward you'll get.

Heavenly Strike

(Image credit: Sony)

Reward: Heavenly Strike. A quick, unblockable attack that inflicts extra damage against staggered enemies. Kills may terrify nearby enemies.

The first Mythic Tale you'll take on is Heavenly Strike, which can be started by finding the musician to the east of Komatsu Forge. This is a lengthy quest that involves learning the tale of Shigenori, the fastest swordsman in all of Tsushima. By the end of it, you'll unlock the Heavenly Strike skill once you defeat Yasuhira Koga. This allows you to execute a high-damage, unblockable slash through an enemy at the cost of one resolve.

Legend of Tadayori

(Image credit: Sony)

Reward: Tadayori's Armour

Increases nocking and reload speed by 30%

Increases total Concentration time by 2 seconds

Headshots restore 50% of the Concentration meter

The Legend of Tadayori is also in Izuhara, the first region you explore in Tsushima. Speak to the musician to the east of Kishi Village who will tell you the tale of Tadayori Nagao, the greatest archer on Tsushima Island. This quest involves searching for specific areas in the map based on paintings and after you complete this lengthy quest that sends you all over Izuhara, you'll get Tadayori's Armour. This is the best armour for anyone fending off enemies from range. If you're struggling to find the locations depicted, have a look at the screenshots below.

(Image credit: Sony)

When you need to search for violet flowers, look for the search area on your map and this is what you need to find.

(Image credit: Sony)

Next, you'll need to find the area depicted in the drawing. If you climb the lookout tower near the first location, you can see over the treeline. In the distance is the next area, where you'll find Tadayori's Rest.

(Image credit: Sony)

For the final part of the tale, you need to head to Azamo Bay on the south coast. If you haven't cleared out the village yet then approaching the gates will mean you're met with overwhelming forces, but you can head to the right-hand side of the path before you reach the gate and climb the cliff that overlooks the small town. Up here, you'll just need to defend the musician from Mongol attack to complete the tale.

Curse of Uchitsune

(Image credit: Sony)

Reward: Longbow. High damage and zoom, but long draw time, and you cannot crouch while aiming.

If you thought The Legend of Tadayori had you sauntering all the way around Izuhara, get ready for the Curse of Uchitsune. This Mythic Tale is how you unlock the Longbow — a stronger ranged weapon than the Half-bow — and involves finding locations depicted on paintings before ending in another duel.

The Unbreakable Gosaku

(Image credit: Sony)

Reward: Gosaku's Armour.

Massive increase to health

Major increase to Stagger Damage

Killing a Staggered enemy restores 20% of health

When you reach Toyotama, you'll be able to tackle The Unbreakable Gosaku Mythic Tale, found in the southern part of the region. This is all about a man named Gosaku who became a guardian for the farmers of Tsushima after stealing some armour. Now it's your turn to take it. You may already have some keys for this tale from Izuhara, as you need to claim six in total from captured farmsteads marked throughout both Izuhara and Toyotama. When you have them all, you can complete The Unbreakable Gosaku and earn the armour.

The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance

(Image credit: Sony)

Reward: Dance of Wrath. Unleash three consecutive unblockable attacks that deal high damage. Kills may terrify nearby enemies.

The Spirit of Yarikawa's Vengeance begins in the eastern region of Toyotama. This is the spookiest of the Mythical Tales as you hunt down rumours of a ghost haunting Toyotama and once again, you need to travel throughout the region searching for leads. Eventually you'll find the Spirit of Yarikawa, and defeating it will earn you the Dance of Wrath. This is the most powerful skill in the game as it slices through three enemies in rapid movements, but costs three resolve to use.

Undying Flame

(Image credit: Sony)

Reward: Way of the Flame. Use Incendiary Oil to ignite your katana and burn your foes.

The sixth and final Mythic Tale is the Undying Flame, and can be started up in Kamiagata, the third region of Tsushima. Head over to Mount Jogaku where you'll find the musician by a campfire. This is perhaps the trickiest of the Mythical Tales; you need to ascend the mountain without dying to the cold. Resting at campfires will warm you back up again, just don't die to the wolves along the way. When you reach the top, duel Bettomaru at the dojo to earn the Incendiary Oil for your sword. This allows you to set it alight and burn your enemies.