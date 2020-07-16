Ghost of Tsushima Komatsu Forge: Why are there no enemies here?

Early in Jin's adventures, you may stumble upon the Ghost of Tsushima Komatsu Forge location. Marked as a Mongol territory, it's empty and with no enemies in sight. It confused me during my first Ghost of Tsushima playthrough and chances are, it may stump you too. Is it bugged or broken? Why is it so empty?! We're here to help though with a complete Ghost of Tsushima Komatsu Forge no enemies guide, which explains everything you may be wondering.

Ghost of Tsushima Komatsu Forge no enemies explained

(Image credit: Sony)

So you've found Komatsu Forge and aside from the Bamboo Strike, there's not much to do there. The map shows it as a Mongol Territory. So where are all the Mongols?

Don't worry, your game isn't bugged or glitched. Without spoilers, Komatsu Forge is tied into one of the main story quests, known as Tales. The location won't populate until you go there as part of Jin's story.

There's an argument to be made here that the village should be inaccessible until that point to prevent this confusion from happening, but I digress. What's important is that you don't need to worry about it until you're sent there as part of the story. Mongols will spawn at a nearby cemetery, however, if you want something to do while you're there, but the main Forge area will remain weird empty Mongol Territory until you complete certain criteria.

If you'd like to know more — INCLUDING SPOILERS — keep reading on below this lovely screenshot of a fox from photo mode.

(Image credit: Sony)

The mission that has you visit Komatsu Forge is called Hammer and Forge, which you'll tackle once you've recruited all four allies to help infiltrate Castle Kaneda and rescue Lord Shimura. When you do reach that point, all will be explained and there will be enemies to deal with. Once you've completed what's required for the mission Komatsu Forge will eventually become one of the biggest safe spots in Tsushima, including somewhere you can turn in any of the Sashimono Banners you find in the world.