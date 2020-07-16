How to find all Ghost of Tsushima fox dens, Inari Shrines and get more charm slots

Ghost of Tsushima fox dens lead to Inari Shrines you can honor to upgrade hero Jin Sakai’s charm slots. The more you find the more active charms you can carry so it’s worth tracking them down as you’re following the guiding wind to explore Tsushima.

We’ve created a set of maps and instructions to guide you towards the Inari Shrines you may be missing. The best way to spot the Ghost of Tsushima fox dens is to look for the yellow trees in the first two regions Izuhara and Toyotama, or distinctive red trees in the third area, snowy Kamiagata. There you should find a fox willing to guide you to the Inari Shrines where you can pray to upgrade you charm carrying capacity.

You can also use one of your technique points to purchase the ability to track Inari Shrines with the guiding wind by heading to the Techniques tab in the pause menu. The Traveler's Attire outfit similarly allows you to track Inari Shrines. Purchase the outfit from a settlement merchant and when equipped, you can head to the Map tab in the pause menu, hit left on the D-pad and choose to track Inari Shrines with the guiding wind.

Izuhara fox dens and Inari shrines

1 - The yellow tree is inside Azamo Bay up some stairs, north-east from the golden marker.

2 - East of TsuTsu plains, the yellow tree is in between two forking paths.

3 - Near Sakimori Overlook, the yellow tree is on the way up to the shrine on the roadside.

4 - Northeast of the Logging Camp to the west of Jito’s point, spot the yellow tree just before the burned camp next to the looming oak.

5 - Above the L in Exile’s Bluff, the yellow tree is at this spot behind the pictured guard tower.

6 - North-west of Azure Pond, the only yellow tree in a forest of green, backed by a stone cluster.

7 - North-west of Houren’s Pasture, the yellow tree is on the other side of the road to a giant field of Pampas.

8 - Across the river from the Komatsu Forge, look back towards the forge from the road out of the settlement to find the yellow tree.

9 - West from Brown River Gorge, the yellow tree is on a steep and winding path.

10 - South-west from Golden Temple, hidden in a forest of yellow trees but close to a stony outcrop.

11 - West from Shigenori’s Peak, the yellow tree is on the side of a road overlooking a lake.

12 - South of Yagata Forest, the yellow tree is on the roadside in front of a series of spooky lanterns.

13 - North-east of Golden Forest, the yellow tree is on a little yellow island marked by three trees, with mountains in the distance.

14 - Directly east of Shrine 13, the yellow tree is on the roadside with the Survivor Camp in the distance.

15 - West of Ariake Lighthouse, the yellow tree is next to a waterfall with the tower in the distance.

16 - North-east of Kashine Forest, the yellow tree is on the roadside on the way out of the nearby Survivor Camp.

17 - West of Kashine Hills, the yellow tree is on the roadside on the way up to the shrine, the den overlooks a beach from a cliff-edge.

18 - East of Wolf Cub Falls, on the way up a hill it’s the yellow tree in between two paths.

19 - At the bottom of the lake south of Kukai’s Falls, the yellow tree in the shadow of a hilltop fortification.

20 - East from Shrine 19, the yellow tree is across a bridge flanked by a river.

21 - South-west of Castle Kaneda, the yellow tree next beside the burned settlement pictured.

22 - The yellow tree is overlooking the beach north-west of Kaneda Inlet, with a pillar of honor and the castle in the distance.

Toyotama fox dens and Inari shrines

23 - On the route to Toyotama from Izuhara, the lone yellow tree to the east of the Spirit Grove Cemetery.

24 - The yellow tree is on the roadside before a bridge in Akashima Higata, with a guard tower in the distance.

25 - West of Akashima Village, the yellow tree is on the roadside by the coast.

26 - South of the Old Kanazawa Marsh, the yellow tree is by the roadside facing the coast, with a cluster of flags in the distance.

27 - West of the Field of The Equinox Flower - it’s the lone yellow tree near the road featuring a Torii Gate, with a house in the distance.

28 - On the right of the road with Torii Gates next to Rebel’s Last Stand, a lone yellow tree hides the fox den.

29 - To the east of Kazumasa’s Isle, the yellow tree is in a swampy bog with the Survivor Camp in the distance.

30 - Super close to the river, the yellow tree is next to a bridge west of the Lonely Forest Clearing.

31 - On the roadside north-east of Mamushi Farmstead, the lone yellow tree in a forest of dying ones.

32 - North from Kushi Temple, the yellow tree is within the enclosed trees with the Pampas field in the background.

33 - West of Kushi Grasslands, you’ll spot a yellow tree on the roadside in the shadow of a giant tree.

34 - East of Kishibe Village, right of the road on the way up to the shrine, the only yellow tree among orange leaves.

35 - North-west of Lucky Genzo’s Inn, the yellow tree is below Mount Omi on the incline.

36 - North of Shrine 35, the yellow tree is on the roadside by the coast near some green and red trees.

37 - Right next to the Woodcutter’s Shelter, the yellow tree across the road from the burned house.

38 - East of Shimura Cemetery, the yellow tree is on the roadside with the waterfall in the distance.

39 - East of Shrine 38, the yellow tree is near the coast in the shadow of a giant stone mountain.

Kamiagata fox dens and Inari shrines

40 - South of the nexus of the endless forest, the lone red tree in a dead glade.

41 - West of the Kin Lighthouse, the red tree is in the snowy Pampas field, with the tower in the distance.

42 - North of Bitter Hills, the red tree is on the roadside on the way up a steep incline.

43 - East of the river that feeds up to the Sago Mill, the red tree is close to the coast, across a bridge with a burning settlement in the background.

44 - South-west of Cedar Temple, the red tree is on the coast in between a Mongol territory and a waterfall.

45 - East of General Bartu’s Camp, the red tree is in the middle of a fork in the road, overlooking a burning settlement.

46 - South-east of Jogaku Temple Lake, the red tree is on the roadside in between a section of bamboo and normal trees.

47 - West of Jogaku Temple, near the coast, the lone red tree that precedes a bamboo forest.

48 - Far north of Jogaku Temple, and north-east from General Dogshin’s camp, the red tree on the incline to the shrine, next to a red Torii Gate.

49 - North-east of Mount Jogaku, or follow the shrine road along from Shrine 48 and you’ll see this the red tree on the right, with the mountain on the left - you should see the shrine mountain in the distance.

Ghost of Tsushima Inari Shrines Reward: The Wolf of Tsushima Mask

Once you find all Inari Shrines, you will have opened all charm slots and upgraded two special Inari Charms to their maximum potential. As well as these benefits, the final Inari Shrine will net you the Wolf of Tsushima mask, a Vanity Item that lets Jin cosplay as a wolf.