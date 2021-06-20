Get discounts of almost 50% on Fortnite Nerf guns

A variety of Fortnite Nerf guns have seen price cuts, and some, like the AR-L Elite, have been discounted by almost 50%. Similarly, the SMG-E has dropped by more than $10.

As the name would suggest, the Fortnite Nerf gun range chucks two of the world's biggest brands into a blender and spits out toy versions of the video game's most iconic weapons. The AR-L Elite might be the coolest of them all; besides looking just like Fortnite's assault rifle, it's motorized so fires faster and features a 20-dart magazine.

Naturally, that doesn't mean it's the only awesome Fortnite Nerf gun. The SP-L pistol (which has also been reduced to $12.99 instead of $20) is a cheaper and more portable alternative to the AR-L, while the GL grenade launcher blaster - discounted by $10 to $48.99 - is for when you want to bring out the literal big guns.

You can find more offers, including many of the best Nerf guns, at the Walmart Fortnite Nerf gun page.

Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite | $50 $29.88 at Walmart

With a motorized system for quicker firing, flip-up sights, and a 20-dart magazine that can be refilled. It's a very cool Nerf blaster and the perfect gift for yourself or the Fortnite fan in your life.

Nerf Fortnite SMG-E | $30 $17.97 at Walmart

This particular blaster - modeled after the submachine gun in Fortnite - is another motorized wonder that will fire faster than others. It's armed with a six-dart clip.

Nerf Fortnite SP-L | $20 $12.99 at Walmart

A more affordable alternative to the blasters listed above, this pistol is cheap and cheerful - but still of a high quality. It includes a detachable barrel and an internal 3-dart clip.

Nerf Fortnite GL | $60 $48.99 at Walmart

A monster of a Nerf blaster and an intimidating sight during games, the GL fires larger Nerf rockets which will be easier to find on the battlefield once you've launched them (six are included in this deal). Because these are made out of foam, you don't have to worry about anyone getting hurt either.

Those are some great Nerf Gun deals. If they're not quite what you're after though, be sure to check out these sales below too.

