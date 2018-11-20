Get a FREE PS4 and FIFA 19 with the Sony Xperia XA2 for just £19 per month with Virgin Mobile

The Black Friday deals just keep getting better and better! If you thought EE offering a free Nintendo Switch with its phone deals was good, Virgin Mobile have done one better. You can now get a FREE PS4 and FIFA 19 when you buy the Sony Xperia XA2 from Virgin Mobile. And get this… it’s only going to cost you £19 per month!

With no upfront costs, this is a great deal on such a good quality phone regardless of the free PS4 and FIFA 19, but with the added PS4 bundle (usually worth around £250) this deal is so good we're pinching ourselves. That not all though - the Sony Xperia XA2 also supports PlayStation Remote Play, which allows you to stream certain PS4 games on your phone anywhere in your home. Talk about a match made in heaven.

Shop Virgin Mobile's Sony Xperia XA2 phone deal with a FREE PS4 and FIFA 19!

Now for the not-so-great news... this phone deal is tied into a three-year contract so if you're not interested in committing to such a long phone plan, then it's probably not the deal for you. However, if the three-year contract doesn't scare you off, you'll be hard pushed to find a better buy this Black Friday.

A new Sony Xperia XA2 phone, PS4, and FIFA 19 for just £19 per month? What more could you ask for? Shop it now before the deal ends on December 1.

Sony Xperia XA2 with PS4 and FIFA 19 for £19 per month: This really is an incredible deal from Virgin Mobile. Not only do you get a great phone, but you’ll also receive the PS4 FIFA 19 bundle for nothing. Deal must end on December 1.View Deal

Black Friday game deals 2018 - all the savings in one place

Cyber Monday PS4 deals - consoles, games, and accessories