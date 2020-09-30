George R.R. Martin reveals his least favourite Game of Thrones scene

With over a year gone since Game of Thrones ended, the show's creators have been reflecting on the world-conquering series. First, we heard from the showrunners discussing the omission of the famous Lady Stoneheart storyline from the novels, and now author George R.R. Martin is talking about his least favourite scene.

Now, your head is probably running with ideas. Was it when Dany turned on Westeros? Or perhaps how Jaime and Cersei perished? Neither of those topped Martin's list. Instead, we have to look back to season 1 for his least favourite scene in the show's entire history.

"Where we really fell down in terms of budget was my least favorite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting," Martin said in an interview for the upcoming book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon (via EW). "Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly sh*t. In the books, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back and he dies.

"So, I never did a [hunting scene]. But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. There would have been a hundred guys. There would have been pavilions. There would have been huntsmen. There would have been dogs. There would have been horns blowing – that's how a king goes hunting! He wouldn't have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar. But at that point, we couldn't afford horses or dogs or pavilions."

There you have it: the author of A Song of Ice and Fire did not like a scene because the early budget was not in place. Of course, after the show's initial success, the budget increased tenfold, and we were privy to some of the most exquisite battles television has ever seen. Just no hunting parties.

A Game of Thrones prequel series is in the works. Before that arrives, check out the best Netflix shows and best shows on Amazon Prime.