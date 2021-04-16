Genshin Impact PS5 release date set for April 28

The Genshin Impact PS5 release date is set for Wednesday, April 28.

After announcing the update earlier this month, developer MiHoYo revealed the release date of the new-gen version on the PlayStation Blog. Studio technical director Zhenzhong Yi confirmed that the native PS5 version will arrive April 28 sporting faster load times, 4K output, and improved textures – a significant upgrade over the PS4 version played through backwards compatibility, which is already boosted to 60 FPS. Naturally, PS4 players will be able to carry their account over to the PS5 version without losing any progress.

Beyond visual improvements, the PS5 version of Genshin Impact will also offer DualSense integration. MiHoYo didn't specify how the game makes use of the controller's various odds and ends, but based on previous applications, I'm willing to bet that we'll see some haptic feedback for elemental bursts and perhaps bow-charged shots. A rumble effect for powerful AoE attacks from bosses would be cool, too. In any case, it'll be interesting to see how Genshin Impact PS5 feels in your hands.

The PS5 release date overlaps with the launch of Genshin Impact update 1.5 , which was also revealed today. This whopper of an update is bringing two new characters, several new boss fights, two artifact sets, a player housing system that lets you build your own island village, and an honest-to-goodness Prop Hunt mode.

Genshin Impact 2FA is officially in the works, and the extra layer of account security can't come soon enough.

Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers | Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact