Genshin Impact is heading to Epic Games Store next week

Genshin Impact is officially heading to the Epic Games Store next week.

The title will remain free-to-play and is available to players on the Epic Games Store to add to their wishlist now ahead of its arrival on June 9.

When Genshin Impact does land on Epic's digital storefront, there will be a free bonus bundle that will become available to claim in-game with the code: "GenshinEpic". This will only be available for a limited time. There doesn't appear to be any information on what is included in the bundle, but is said to "better prepare Travelers for upcoming adventures in the world of Teyvat."

The launch will coincide with Genshin Impact's 1.6 update and will introduce co-op support for PlayStation, PC, Android, and iOS. Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo said in a press release. "The Epic Games Store is an expert in PC gaming, and we're privileged to work with Epic to bring Genshin Impact to a broader global gaming community."

The 1.6 update was detailed last week and will find players being able to explore a new storyline and take up sailing during the Midsummer Island Adventure seasonal event. There's also a new playable character called Kaedehara Kazuha, should you fancy mixing things up.

Alongside this event, players will also be able to invite companions to move into the homes that they own. With the launch of update 1.5, a Serenitea Pot feature was added that allows a player to purchase a plot of land to build their home. But before inviting them, players will need to have completed the 'Idle Teapot Talk' quest.

Genshin Impact recently launched for PS5 with support for 60fps and reduced loading times, with developer miHoYo also reportedly working on additional DualSense features, making this one of the best times yet to explore this anime open-world.

