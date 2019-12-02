Game on the go for $699 with the i5 1660Ti Dell Laptop, a saving of $300 thanks to this Cyber Monday deal

Looking for a cheap-ish laptop that's capable of playing some of the best games? Well, you've come to the right place. As part of Cyber Monday, Best Buy are currently selling a Dell with a 1660Ti for just $699. That's a saving of $300 for a powerful machine that will keep you playing when you're out and about.

The 1660Ti is a fantastic graphics card capable of 1080p 60 FPS gaming. It should munch through modern games at high settings, delivering excellent graphical fidelity. With 8GB of RAM to boot you shouldn't have to worry about multi-tasking either.

The size of this machine is also 15.6", which means its not too bulky yet offers enough screen size to still enjoy your games. It strikes a solid middle ground between power and size, so it's an excellent choice if you want something to sling in a backpack and take everywhere. And, of course, it's now cheaper than ever!

The 9th gen i5 processor is powerful enough to run all the latest and greatest titles and the 512 GB SSD will draw less power and get you into the OS with pace so you can get down to business gaming as quickly as possible.

This rig is VR-ready too so it's a perfect portable machine for playing Half-Life: Alyx in the new year. If you're interested in VR this is an especially cheap point of entry, especially if you can nab a headset in this weekend's sales.

If you decide to grab this timely deal you're going to want a few games and accessories to test its mettle. Check out our PC gaming deals hubfor a few frugal options on that front.