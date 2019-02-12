Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are reportedly working on a new Star Wars trilogy

Jedi Morghulis? We’ve heard very little since Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were given the opportunity to both write and produce a new Star Wars series just over a year ago. But, thanks to HBO network president Casey Bloys, we now have reason to believe it’ll be a trilogy. So, if you were wondering what comes next after Star Wars 9, we might finally have our answer – and a rough release window.

Benioff and Weiss clearly have a lot on their plate. The pair were slated to work with HBO again after Game of Thrones season 8 has shuffled off this mortal coil. Confederacy, the show in question, was tentatively pencilled in to start production immediately after Thrones had ended. Bloys, though, tells TVLine that this isn’t happening, as “Dan and David are finishing up [Game of Thrones season 8] and then they are going to go into the Star Wars universe.”

So, taking into account a brief break, we should expect work on a new Star Wars trilogy to begin sometime in 2020. Yes, I said Star Wars trilogy. Bloys has confirmed as much, saying: “The [Confederacy] delay has to do with [the fact] that they were offered three [Star Wars] movies.”

Other than that, details are very thin on the ground. The original StarWars.com announcement outlined that “These new films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently-announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson,” which sounds like a nice break from the Sith and Jedi madness of prior movies.

So, there’s two new Star Wars trilogies on the way – and they’ll both look to cover new corners of the universe post-Star Wars 9. If Benioff and Weiss can take their brand of brilliant betrayals and backstabbing and have it writ large in a galaxy far, far away, then we could be on to a winner.

