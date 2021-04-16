Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek in talks to join Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2

Pilou Asbaek, best known for playing the Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, has entered talks to star opposite Jason Momoa Aquaman 2, per sources at Deadline . Warner Bros shared no further comment on the potential casting.

Production for the Aquaman sequel is underway, with director James Wan returning behind the camera. The plot is currently still unknown, but David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is returning to pen the screenplay. He co-wrote the first Aquaman and has a bit of sequel experience under his belt, having written Wrath Of The Titans, The Conjuring 2, and the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Since appearing in season 6 of Game of Thrones, Asbaek has been quite busy appearing in movies like Overlord, an action-horror set during World War II that pits a troupe of US soldiers behind enemy lines against mutant zombies directed by Julius Avery. He has also appeared in Run Sweetheart Run and recently starred in the Netflix movie Outside the Wire, a science fiction action film directed by Mikael Håfström co-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie as an android officer who works with a drone pilot to stop a global catastrophe. The movie debuted on Netflix earlier this year and received mixed reviews.

The first Aquaman was a huge success for Warner Bros, grossing more than $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DCEU film, the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics character, the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2018, and 20th-highest-grossing film of all time. Aquaman received praise for its visual effects, production design, tone, action scenes, Wan's direction, and Momoa's performance.

Aquaman 2 is currently slated to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. In the meantime, check out the other DC movies with our DC movies watch order.