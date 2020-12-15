Fortnite's latest LTM is an Among Us impostor in the best way

The new Fortnite Spy Within LTM pays homage to Among Us as secret spy players try to destroy a team from within before they're found out.

The Spy Within LTM playlist went live today, bringing in a new set of game modes built by community creators. A new game will slot in every few days, according to the Epic Games announcement , and if you complete the entire Spy Within Challenge Pack you can unlock some exclusive items, including a special skate deck.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've played Among Us, well, it's basically that. Each match starts with two teams with set player counts: eight Agents, and two Spies. You only know your own team. The Agents want to complete enough objectives to win, while the Spies want to eliminate all of the Agents before that happens. They'll need to be sneaky, because players can call meetings to share their information and vote on one suspected Spy to eliminate. If the Spies are tricky enough, they may even be able to convince Agents to do their dirty work for them and vote out own teammates.

Epic Games recommends using Fortnite's new Houseparty features to video chat while you're playing Spy Within with friends. Having to keep a straight face when you accuse somebody else of being the killer Spy, knowing full well you're the one who just killed that dude, sounds like hard mode to me.