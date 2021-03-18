Fortnite wolves - where are the wolves in Fortnite and how to tame them

If you can find wolves in Fortnite you can tame them, and they'll then fight other players for you. Having wildlife roaming around the island is one of the biggest changes in Fortnite Season 6, and although wolves are the most aggressive creatures you can encounter who will attack you on sight, there is a way to get them on your side.

If you know how to tame wolves in Fortnite then not only will your new canine pal stop biting you, but they'll also dutifully follow you around and attack any other players who get too close. At the moment it looks like you can only have one tamed wolf following you at a time, and although it's unlikely they'll go out and secure a Victory Royale on your behalf this is still a fresh Fortnite mechanic to explore, as they may at least distract your opponent long enough for you to get the drop on them. Read on for everything you need to know about Fortnite wolves and how to tame them.

Fortnite wolves locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite wolves are often found roaming in packs within or near wooded areas. So far we've consistently found them to the east of Weeping Woods, just to the west of the shacks on the hill where you'll find Cluck. As we identify more confirmed Fortnite wolves locations we'll add them to the map above.

How to tame wolves in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are actually two different methods for how to tame wolves in Fortnite, and although they are both effective your current circumstances will dictate which is going to be the most appropriate to carry out. The first process involves throwing a piece of meat near the wolf to distract it, so if you don't already have that in your inventory and you've discovered a pack of wolves then you can hunt one of them first to get some meat.

Once the wolf is busy eating the meat you've thrown, approach it quickly then follow the Tame prompt which will take a couple of seconds. With that completed, a cluster of love hearts will appear and you'll have tamed the wolf. Bear in mind that any other wolves nearby can still attack you, so you should whittle the pack down to just one first.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The other method is arguably easier, but takes a little preparation. First, use Fortnite crafting to combine a piece of meat with two animal bones to make the Hunter's Cloak, then activate it and wait for the 10 second countdown to elapse. Once activated, you can then approach any animals and they won't react to you, meaning you can stroll straight up to a wolf and follow the Tame prompt without fear of attack from it or any others in the pack. As the wolf will keep moving while you're rooted to the spot, you may need to stand in front of it before your start taming so it can't immediately walk out of range.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons