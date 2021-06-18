Fortnite Thanos event begins next week with new rewards

The Fortnite Thanos event, dubbed The Thanos Cup, is beginning next week on June 26.

As revealed earlier today by Epic Games, the Thanos Cup is a forthcoming limited-time event in Fortnite, beginning next week on June 26. When this new mode first begins next week, Thanos will be available to purchase as a character skin through Fortnite's in-game store, so you can play as The Mad Titan whenever you please in a battle royale match.

Before that though, the mode itself will offer players the chance to earn the skin, beginning slightly earlier on June 21. By partnering up with another player and playing Duos matches over the course of three hours, you'll be in with a chance to earn the Thanos skin if you place first within your respective region. Teams who earn eight points or above will get the special Thanos Spray, which you can see just below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Earlier today, the official Fortnite Twitter account began teasing the return of Thanos. Through the tweet just below, Epic pointed to The Mad Titan making his grand return to the game, three years after he first debuted in the battle royale game through his own limited-time mode in April 2018, to coincide with the release of Avengers: Infinity War the month before.

He is inevitable...🟠🔴🔵🟣🟢🟡June 18, 2021 See more

The Gauntlet Mashup event placed 100 players onto the Fortnite map as usual, but also placed the Infinity Gauntlet in a randomized location. The first player to find and activate the gauntlet transformed into Thanos himself, complete with several special abilities including a deadly laser beam and a ground-pound attack. The player who killed Thanos would then earn the Infinity Gauntlet, and so on.

Then a year later, Thanos returned to Fortnite in April 2019, to coincide with the release of Avengers: Endgame. This time though, Thanos and the alien Chitauri invaded the battle royale island, and scattered around the map were six Infinity Stones. The player team needed to track down and find each Infinity Stone to win the match, eliminating the horde of Chitauri and battling against an AI-controlled Thanos as they went along.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite raptors | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite aliens | Fortnite UFOs | Fortnite alien artifacts | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite tech weapons | Fortnite rubber ducks