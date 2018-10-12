Fortnite star Ninja tries to teach Ellen the game, a dance based tragedy ensues

Look out Conan O'Brien, Ellen DeGeneres is jumping aboard the " clueless gamer " train, and she's doing it with the help of one of the most popular games in the world: Fortnite . This week, the popular talk show host invited Fortnite streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins onto her set so he could give her a quick lesson in the art of battle royale.

It went about as well as you'd expect: Ellen has played virtually no video games during her 60 years on Earth (save for Guitar Hero), so she's not accustomed to so much as holding a controller, let alone splitting her attention between building mode, shooting, moving around the map, or paying attention to her surroundings or HUD. That said, you might be surprised at who dies first and how. Watch the video to see the whole segment:

If you're curious what brought this on in the first place, the answer is "dancing". Ellen is known for making dancing a big part of her show - she does it, her guests do it, the audience does it, even her staff does it. When Ellen Show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss showed off Fortnite's "Orange Justice" dance, it inspired her to learn more. She reached out to Ninja, who partnered up for her first jump off the Battle Bus. I don't think she'll make another.