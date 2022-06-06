How to plant Reality Saplings with Fortnite Reality Seeds

Fortnite Reality Seeds are a brand new item added to the battle royale, and you can use them to plant or summon Fortnite Reality Saplings around the island. Not only is this important for completing one of the Week Zero Fortnite quests, but by looking after and cultivating your personal sapling you can produce a regular supply of boosting items and increasingly rare loot to give yourself a competitive advantage. If you're ready to show off your green-thumbed skills, then here's how to plant Reality Saplings with Reality Seeds in Fortnite.

Fortnite Reality Seeds locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The main Fortnite Reality Seeds location is around the Reality Tree, which you can see on the Fortnite map in the Reality Falls POI. Search this area and you should find seeds on the ground, though sometimes they're flying too – if you see one hovering in the air, approach it and follow the Collect prompt to drop a seed on the ground for collection. You can also get seeds as a random item from pods on Fortnite Reality Saplings, so search those if you see any growing nearby. While you're in this area, you can also head slightly west to visit Fortnite Groovy Grove and tick that quest location off your list.

How to plant Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) Once you have at least one of the Fortnite Reality Seeds in your inventory, you can plant a Reality Sapling by aiming and throwing the seed onto the ground. There needs to be space around it for the Fortnite Reality Sapling to grow, so you'll see the outline turn from blue to red if the location you're aiming at isn't viable, and throwing the seed there will just leave it on the ground ready to be picked up again for another go.

Bear in mind that other players will be able to see your Fortnite Reality Sapling, and can steal your loot from it or even destroy your flower if they like. Therefore you should think carefully about where you plant your seed, and try to find a location away from busy areas where it won't be easily spotted – they will grow anywhere on the island, so you don't need to limit yourself to the area around the Reality Tree. Once your sapling is growing, you can use additional Fortnite Reality Seeds to summon it to new locations by following the same process as the initial planting.

How to grow your Fortnite Reality Sapling and collect loot (Image: © Epic Games) Once you've planted a Fortnite Reality Seed and it has sprouted into a sapling, you can return to it in a subsequent match to reap the benefits by following the marker shown on your map. Fruit grows on the Fortnite Reality Sapling in colored pods matching the rarity of the loot you'll receive by picking them, though each growth cycle only provides three pods so you may want to ration them out over multiple matches.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can check on the status of your Fortnite Reality Sapling by opening the map and looking at the bottom of the section to the left hand side. This shows you the current rarity level, the number of pods remaining, and how long the wait is until it next needs weeding. When the Next Weeding status is marked as 'Now!', return to your sapling and interact with the weeds surrounding it to pick them, after which the rarity level will increase and a fresh set of pods will sprout. Keep repeating this process all the way up to Mythic level, then once you've claimed that loot the plant will wither away, leaving a new Fortnite Reality Seed behind to start the process all over again.

