Fortnite patch notes: Daily Challenges are back in v11.20

Following the surprise extension of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 (read: the delay of Season 2), today Epic released the Fortnite patch notes for update 11.20. This is a small update, but it's got one big addition: Daily Challenges are back. "Up to three at a time are available, and once a day you can replace a Challenge for another," Epic explains.

The update also builds on previous changes made to the Locker. A recent update added text search to skins and emotes, and update 11.20 adds seasonal filtering. So if you want to check out or choose items from a specific season, you can search for Season 5 or the like. Critically, you can also search for Chapter 2 Seasons, which ought to come in handy as Chapter 2 goes on.

Those are the headlining changes in 11.20, but mobile players will also appreciate the new tutorial playlist. And because shotguns are never balanced, the headshot multiplier on the Tactical Shotgun was also retouched "so it's now in line with the headshot multiplier of the Pump Shotgun." I can't wait to see how shotguns are retouched next. Oh, and one last balance change: Slurp Tankers now grant more health and shields when used.

As always, the update's rounded out by a list of bug fixes, from "reports of buildings sometimes appearing low-detailed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as players land" to the apparently exaggerated size of the pistol on the John Wick outfit. You can read the full patch notes here .

