Fortnite mechs are here to stay, says Epic Games

Epic has released a statement explaining why the Fortnite mechs (known in-game as B.R.U.T.E. mechs) introduced at the start of Season X aren't going anywhere. Since their introduction, many players have argued that the mechs are messing up their tried-and-true Fortnite tactics and disrupting competitive play. And even though Epic recently nerfed them by decreasing their spawn rates and adding a massive laser pointer so you know where they're aiming, Fortnite players still want them gone.

But they aren't going anywhere.

"The mission of Fortnite is to bring players of all skill levels together to have a fun experience where anyone can win. For example - everyone having a shot at that first elimination or Victory Royale moment and the satisfying feeling that comes with it. Right now, we know there are players out there who have never had that opportunity," Epic's statement reads.

"Another part of the mission is to provide spectacle and entertainment when playing Fortnite," Epic added. "The B.R.U.T.E. was added at the start of Season X with this mission in mind. Since then, we have seen players who had previously struggled with getting eliminations acquiring more, while the number of eliminations earned by more experienced players remained steady."

Epic's statement includes two charts that showcase what it claims is the relatively small impact mechs are having on Fortnite gameplay. According to the charts, average B.R.U.T.E. eliminations per game hover around six in Duos, Squads, and Team Rumble, sit at four in Solos matches, and are barely a factor in Arena Solos and Trios. In terms of B.R.U.T.E. eliminations per game, it's less than 10% for every game type.

So, B.R.U.T.E.s, which were introduced so casual players can enjoy the game as much as hardcore ones, are here to stay. And that's that on that, according to Epic.