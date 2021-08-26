Fortnite March Through Time brings MLK's speech and the March on Washington to players

Fortnite: March Through Time is a new Fortnite creation that gives players a fresh perspective on the works of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the March on Washington he helped lead in August 1963.

The March Through Time is a new interactive experience playable in Fortnite Creative mode, as created by members of the Fortnite Creative community and Time Studios.

It's a virtual counterpart to the real-life March Through Time exhibit currently hosted at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago. The Fortnite version gives players around the world the chance to hear the entirety of King's 17-minute "I Have a Dream" speech as they explore a recreation of the Lincoln Memorial and National Mall from 1963.

The Fortnite Creative experience also includes several "museum-inspired points of interest," and even some mini-games you can complete by collaborating with other players at the exhibit - they're meant to interactively embody the importance of working together, one of King's messages from the speech. If you complete all the March Through Time challenges you'll receive a D.C. 63 spray to use elsewhere in the game.

Now, we can't pretend it wasn't jarring to see Cuddle Team Leader and the rest of the gang walking toward the Lincoln Memorial, cutting over to a real-life photo from the same location as thousands gathered to call for an end to institutional racism. But if even just a few Fortnite players visit the exhibit and better appreciate the struggle of MLK's time, and realize how much more work still must be done to make his dream come true, it would be hard not to see the whole thing as worthwhile.