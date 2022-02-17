Where to find Fortnite Level Up Tokens for the Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack

Fortnite Level Up Tokens are a new collectible item that can be found in the game, but only if you buy the Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack first. Making that purchase will then drop seven of these tokens onto the island each week from now until the end of the season, and each one you collect in Fortnite will bump you up another level in the battle pass, making it a great way to accelerate your progress if you have your eye on some of the later rewards available. If you want to know more about the Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack or where to find Fortnite Level Up Tokens locations, we've got all of the information right here.

What is the Fortnite Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack is a bundle you can purchase from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-bucks, which immediately adds the Monarch outfit to your locker. More importantly, it also unlocks the weekly quests to find Fortnite Level Up Tokens, which can be used to boost yourself a total of 28 levels through the battle pass. This represents great value for money, as to purchase that many levels directly through the battle pass would normally set you back 4,200 V-bucks, or 2,300 V-bucks using the once per season 25 level bundle discount.

What rewards do Fortnite Level Up Tokens unlock

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Each of the Fortnite Level Up Tokens you collect will advance you one level through the battle pass, without losing any of your current progress – this means that if you were at Level 89 and 10,000XP away from Level 90 for example, collecting a token would promote you to Level 90 and 10,000XP away from Level 91. In addition to that, you'll also receive the following rewards in your locker:

Purchase the pack: Monarch outfit

Collect 7 Level Up Tokens: Shattered Wings back bling

Collect 14 Level Up Tokens: Monarch's Glow wrap

Collect 21 Level Up Tokens: Golden style for Shattered Wings back bling

Collect 28 Level Up Tokens: Golden style for Monarch outfit

Fortnite Level Up Tokens Week 1 Locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Level Up Tokens locations for week 1 are as follows:

Collect Level Up Token northeast of Logjam Lumberyard

Collect Level Up Token at Sunflower's Saplings

Collect Level Up Token at Rocky Residence

Collect Level Up Token at Mighty Monument

Collect Level Up Token at Sandblast Estates

Collect Level Up Token east of Greasy Grove

Collect Level Up Token at Happy Camper

