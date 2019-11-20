Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 extended for an extra two months by Epic

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is being extended into the new year by Epic Games.



The developer confirmed a delay for the battle royale's second season in Chapter 2 so it could "prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates" arriving as part of the game's impending Christmas event.

Announced on the Fortnite website, Epic Games stated that "new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss" will be rolling out across the Christmas period as part of the game's extended season, which will now end in February 2020 rather than next month as previously anticipated.

Each of Fortnite's subsequent seasons tend to last for approximately ten weeks, so this unexpected delay for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 almost doubles that average length with an extra 7 - 8 weeks at the very least, and will no doubt come as disappointing news to those expecting another big change up to the Fortnite map in time for Christmas.

That said, Chapter 2 itself, which marked the biggest evolution of Fortnite yet, certainly deserves its time in the limelight, having completely revamped the game's visuals, progression system, gameplay features, and more.

There's no official word yet on when Epic's Fortnite Christmas content will begin to land on the island itself, but we typically see the game beginning to enjoy the festive season in the early days of December, so keep an eye out from the battle bus with each passing week.

