Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass trailer leak hints at new map, visual overhaul, and more

It looks like the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 Battle Pass trailer has leaked, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect when Fortnite returns from its recent downtime. Given that the game has been offline for the last 24 hours, many had expected Epic to go big with Fortnite season 11 and it doesn't look like it is going to disappoint.

The trailer as revealed by the SkinTrackerCom Twitter account – and embedded above – hints towards a brand new map to replace the old island (which, FYI, got obliterated by a black hole on Sunday) full of all new locations and points of interest – most notably what looks to be a nuclear power plant, because, yeah, that won't end badly for anybody. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass trailer also looked surprisingly vibrant, suggesting that the game has received a significant visual upgrade. The focus seems to be on water for Chapter 2, Season 1; there are new activities such as fishing and swimming hinted at, as well as some pretty intense boat battles.

Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/oKaHbldZkKOctober 14, 2019

That isn't all, of course. The trailer also shows off a few new skins and emotes, including a medic skin – which pairs up awesomely with the ability to now carry downed teammates, to be revived elsewhere it would be reasonable to assume – and a water elemental skin, playing further into the theme that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 will be focused around water. We also caught a brief glimpse at a pogo stick in action, although it isn't yet clear whether this will be a new emote or vehicle. If that weren't enough, there's also a quick scene where players high-five at the end, suggesting co-op emotes are going to be introduced!

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Epic)

The trailer also hinted at a new progression system being introduced to play, including new 'battle', 'survival' and 'scavenger' medals to be earned to help you move through the Battle Pass ranks by completing activities that you enjoy. You'll also be able to level up by completing other (non-violent) activities in the world, such as fishing with friends. Outside of these changes, Epic has updated the designs for chests and ammo boxes. It also looks like you will be able to hide in dumpsters and barrels to try and get a drop on your opponents.

It isn't yet clear what else will be making its way to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1, although with it rumoured to launch later this week, we're sure it won't be long before we find out for certain. For more info on this new content drop, be sure to check out our report on the earlier Fortnite Chapter 2 leak .

Fortnite's The End event was watched by over six million people, so you better believe that the release of Chapter 2 is going to be a pretty huge deal later this week!