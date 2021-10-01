Final Fantasy origin story Stranger of Paradise release date confirmed

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is launching on March 18, 2022.

The release date for the Final Fantasy spin-off game was announced earlier today at Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation. You can check out the brand new trailer for the action-packed Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin just below, which showcases some rapid and brutal combat.

Additionally, Square Enix also announced that a second playable demo for Stranger of Paradise will be debuting "soon." Unlike the previous demo, which was only single-player and limited to the PS5, the second Final Fantasy Origin demo will be debuting on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, and will feature multiplayer elements from the final game.

If you're unfamiliar with Stranger of Paradise, it's basically a Final Fantasy game mashed up with the likes of the action-brawler Nioh. The new game is actually a collaboration between Square Enix and Nioh developer Koei Tecmo, hence why Stranger of Paradise looks and plays so similar to the likes of Nioh.

In fact, we already got to play Final Fantasy Origin for ourselves earlier this year. It sure does play exactly like Nioh, with sublime attacks, devastating enemy strikes, and a very limited health pool for our protagonist and his allies. Head over to our Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin preview for more of what we made with Koei Tecmo's new game.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch in March next year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Long-time Square Enix creative Tetsuya Nomura is helping construct the story and dialog of the new game with Koei Tecmo, and Nomura previously teased that a very surprising character will turn up in Stranger of Paradise, one that players definitely won't be expecting.

