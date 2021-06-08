If you want to know how to upgrade Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade from PS4 to PS5, we can help. If you already own a copy of FF7 Remake on the PS4 it's possible to transfer and upgrade it to the PS5 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade version. The Final Fantasy 7 upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 is, of course, completely free.

Here’s all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake info you need on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade release date, how to get the FF7 Remake Intergrade DLC, and how to upgrade Final Fantasy 7 Remake from PS4 to PS5.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade release date is June 10. This game is exclusive to PS5 owners. However, almost everyone who owns a copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the PS4 (which came out last year) can upgrade it to PS5 from this day onwards.

Note that June 10 is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade release date for the PS5 only. The game will remain exclusive for the PS5 for at least six months after release.

How to upgrade Final Fantasy 7 Remake from PS4 to PS5

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake upgrade from PS4 to PS5 doesn’t happen automatically. If you own both the FF7 Remake and a PlayStation 5, make sure you’re not playing the older version when you can get the PS5 version for free!

To upgrade your Final Fantasy 7 Remake copy from the PS4 to the PS5, go to your PlayStation Network (insert the disc first if you got a physical copy of the game). You can find an upgrade option on the Final Fantasy 7 game page. Just click ‘download’ to get it. Those with a physical copy will continue to use the disc as before.

You can also transfer your saved data from the PS4 Final Fantasy 7 Remake to the PS5. Just start your PS4 game and go to the main menu. There should be an option here that says: ‘upload save data’. You can upload as many saves as you want, and this will automatically transport your trophies as well.

Why can't I upgrade my PS4 Final Fantasy 7 Remake to PS5?

Unfortunately, there are two scenarios that will prevent you from upgrading your PS4 Final Fantasy 7 Remake to PS5:

You have a physical Final Fantasy 7 Remake disc on PS4, but the digital edition PS5 console. Since you have a disc version of the game but no disc drive on the PS5, you can’t get the free upgrade (just to be clear: PS4 hardcopies are absolutely fine as long as you have a disc drive on PS5).

Since you have a disc version of the game but no disc drive on the PS5, you can’t get the free upgrade (just to be clear: PS4 hardcopies are absolutely fine as long as you have a disc drive on PS5). You got Final Fantasy 7 on PS4 as part of your PlayStation Plus membership. If you never directly purchased the game, you’re not eligible for the free FF7 upgrade to PS5.

How to get the FF7 Remake Intergrade Yuffie DLC

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade includes the remastered game itself and the new Yuffie DLC. Those who purchase the FF7 Remake Intergrade will find the Yuffie episode automatically included. However, upgrading your PS4 copy of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake to the PS5 version will not automatically include the DLC. If you want it, you’ll have to purchase it separately.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake tips | Final Fantasy 7 Remake locked doors | Final Fantasy 7 Remake differences | How long is Final Fantasy 7 Remake? | Final Fantasy 7 Remake ending | Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads or tails | Final Fantasy 7 Remake Materia | Final Fantasy 7 Remake Power of Music