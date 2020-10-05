FIFA 21 kits: the best shirts for your Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 kits are highly sought after in the opening weeks of Ultimate Team, as fans scramble to own home and away strips for Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and co. But it’s possible to look the part in FIFA 21 without splashing out megabucks; or, when you do shell out big cash, ensure that you get a return on your investment. Below we take a look at 11 of the sharpest combos on offer in this year’s game, and throw in a few cards that will guarantee a strong return if you can track them down for a bargain price. [All prices are correct on PS4 as of 5 October.] This is your FIFA 21 kits guide.

FC Bayern (away)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 800 coins

It’s a two-tone grey look on the road this season for the Champions League winners, in which Robert Lewandowski is likely to hammer at least two dozen away goals. The badge, logo and sponsor are all in crisp orange-red, to offset the basic-yet-elegant base colour. Sehr, sehr gut.

Borussia Dortmund (home)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 3,100 coins

Thunderbolts and lightning, very very… sorry Freddie, this one isn’t frightening at all, but it is a bit of a scorcher. Bayern’s big rivals break with their traditional, simple yellow-and-black combo for something significantly noisier, and in doing so replace long-standing sponsor Evonik with a new logo: German internet provider 1&1.

Barcelona (away)

League: La Liga (SPA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 2,900 coins

Barca in black and gold? We’re into wolf-whistling territory here. The kit is high concept: it’s represented by the slogan “The colours are within”, with the legendary Spanish club stating that “Barca fans’ heart are Blaugrana, no matter what is on the outside”. It’s only the third time in Barca’s history that they’ve had a predominantly black kit, along with 2011-12 and 2013-14.

Inter Milan (home)

League: Serie A (ITA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 1,900 coins

You really really really wanna zig-a-zig ah? Then Inter’s startling yet somehow sexy new look is the FIFA 21 kit for you. Like Dortmund it’s a colossal break from the norm in a bonkers year, with the Milan side’s traditional blue-and-black stripes swapped for a design inspired by Il Biscione - the city’s traditional symbol of an azure serpent.

Benevento (away)

League: Serie A (ITA 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 2,000 coins

Continuing the Italian theme, both Benevento kits are worth nabbing – either to wear in game, or as an investment. Along with Crotone, they’re one of two Serie A sides whose kits are silver rather than gold, meaning they’ll be hard to find all year. But while Crotone’s kits are fakies, Benevento’s are real, making them even more highly sought after. Indeed, as I write this the home kit is extinct.

Bielefeld (third)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 4,000 coins

Another strip that’s both easy on the eye and beneficial to your long-term FIFA 21 coins bank balance. Just one Bundesliga side in FIFA 21 sports silver-carded kits: you’ve guessed it, it’s Bielefeld. That should keep all three of its kits in the 4,000-5,000 coin range throughout the season, so if you see one on the market for half that price, snap it up and immediately re-list with a 25% mark-up.

Southampton (home)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 400 coins

Breaking a tradition has been a theme here, and it’s especially welcome in the often risk-free Premier League. In fact, Saints have done something more complex than that: they’ve done away with more recent traditions (red-and-white stripes) to reinstall a much older one, with this sash stunner a throwback to their first ever kit, from 1885. It’s also one of the few on this list that you can nab at close-to-discard price.

New Zealand (away)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 3,200 coins

It’s all white on the night for the All Blacks. NZ’s away strip is up there with Nike’s best: beautifully simple, classy, and – as it’s an international kit – sponsor free. It’s another that’s a formidable investment. Both New Zealand strips went for close to the maximum of 5,000 coins throughout FIFA 20’s lifespan, and that precedent is likely to be repeated this year.

Al Ain FC (home)

League: United Emirates League (UAE 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 2,200 coins

More supremely clean Nike excellence here, though this time with a subtle yet elegant splash of purple. Al Ain FC are the only UAE club in FIFA 21 and as I write this there are only three cards representing this kit on the entire transfer market, so snap it up quick if you want to sport it in-game. The club’s all-purple away number is a real looker, too.

Angers SCO (home)

League: Ligue 1 Uber Eats (FRA 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 200 coins

Italy’s most successful club may not be in FIFA 21 – for an explanation of why, check out our FIFA 21 Juventus guide – but Angers’ home colours are a strong replacement if you’re looking to build a squad of past and present Juve greats in Ultimate Team. It’s even made by Kappa, who manufactured a stack of classic Juventus strips in the eighties and nineties.

Chelsea (third)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: TBC

Cost: TBC

What’s this? Chelsea turning themselves into a hybrid of Barca, Crystal Palace and Inverness Caledonian Thistle? Well… yes. Frank Lampard’s boys wearing red and blue shouldn’t work on paper but it just does, throwing back to a classic Nike trainer from the 1990s. As our FIFA 21 Icons guide will tell you, retro always works well in EA’s footy series. The kit hasn’t gone live in Ultimate Team yet, but we anticipate it doing so imminently.