FIFA 21 goal songs list: how to preset music for when you score

FIFA 21 goal songs add a surprisingly cool extra layer of customisation to Ultimate Team. Find the net at your home stadium in FIFA 21 and you signal a noisy, triumphant blast of licensed music, whether you’ve just smashed one into the top corner from 30 years, or tapped in a sweaty rebound. There are some big name artists on the list too: Stormzy, The Prodigy, Underworld, even Idris Elba. How does it all work, and where can you see a full list of tunes? All of that is covered with this FIFA 21 goal songs guide.

How can I change my FIFA 21 goal songs?

There are two ways to see your FIFA 21 goal songs, and choose your favourite.

From the main Ultimate Team home screen, hold up on the left stick to bring up your Stadium options. Select Match Day, then scroll down to Goal Song and select that option. The Goal Songs you own are shown on-screen; if you own more than eight hold, down on the right stick to see additional pages. Moving the left stick over a song triggers an audible preview, while hitting X (on PlayStation) or A (on XBox) confirms it as your goal music.

On the FIFA 21 Web App, go to the Stadium Tab on the left hand side. Now select the Kits tab, then scroll down and change it to Goal Songs. Hit Search and you’re presented with a list of all the tracks in your club. There’s no audible preview on the web app.

Additional goal songs can be found on the transfer market, under the Club Items tab.

What are the best FIFA 21 goal songs?

That’s all dependent on your ear for a tune, but AC Milan’s is the most popular in FIFA 21. It’s the supermassive Kernkraft 400 by Zombie Nation, a tune widely used by sports teams across the globe - such as the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Steelers, LA Dodgers, and Penn State Nittany Lions. As a result it can be hard to find. Expect to pay the max value of 5,000 coins for it on the transfer market.

Dortmund’s goal song, based off the Pet Shop Boys’ Go West, is also instantly recognisable and – in scientific terms – a bit of a banger. Inter Milan and Real Madrid also have their official goal songs in the game. Otherwise, the catalogue of available tunes is based on the FIFA 21 Volta soundtrack.

What’s the full FIFA 21 goal songs list?

The complete FIFA 21 goal songs list is as follows. Where applicable the recording artist’s name is in brackets – these are not visible on the respective song’s in-game card.

24 [Jaewynn]

AC Milan

Again [Clipz & Ms Banks & Jaykae]

Ain’t It [Bree Runway]

Aloha [Carlos Sadness x Bomba Estéreo]

Anthems [Charli XCX]

Bad Habits [Madame Gandhi]

Baiana [Bakermat]

Ballie [Idris Elba ft Kah-Lo]

Big Love [Louis the Child]

Blue World [Mac Miller]

Broken Love [Quarantino]

Bury Me Alive [Oliver Tree]

Citizen X [Peel]

Daddy’s Groove [Borracho]

Dance Du Sol (Badapa) [Niko The Kid]

Dortmund

Elephant [Blessus]

Energy [Disclosure]

Exit Sign [Kah-Lo]

Fools Gold [Manga Saint Hilare]

Fire [Onipa]

Get Up [Jimmy Edgar]

Grasshopper [Tkay Maidza]

Hypnagogic [Love Regenerator & Calvin Harris]

Inter Milan

Jungle Queen [LP Giobbi & TT The Artist]

Lift Me Up [Oliver Heldens x Firebeatz & Schella]

Lightswitch [Chaii]

Listen To Their No [Underworld]

MIA [Soaky Siren]

Might Delete Later [Larry Pink The Human]

No Es Mi Culpa [Trooko]

Poison [The Prodigy]

Point Em Up [Kanine & P Money]

Pop Boy [Stormzy ft Aitch]

Primero [Nina Dioz]

Rapture [Koffee ft Govana]

Real Madrid

St. Lucia [Big Gigantic & Felly]

The Difference [Flume & Toro y Moi]

The Function [Dai Burger]

Time [Alison Wonderland X QUIX]

Top Cat [Footsie]

Tu Energia [Musa]

We Got That Cool [Yves V ft Afrojack & Icona Pop]

Win [Koder]

Work it Out [Nnena]

