FIFA 20 TOTW 24 revealed: Lewandowski, Aubameyang, and Bruno Fernandes top the list

The FIFA 20 TOTW 24 is here with some massive players after a terrific football weekend, including a 93-rated Robert Lewandowski after he scored a brace for Bayern Munich against Paderborn. His 94 shooting will improve any FIFA 20 team, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first of two Prem players to feature in the starting XI with an 89 rating at LM after he scored two against Everton. Bruno Fernandes, United's top new CAM is the other with an 88 rating, because he scored one and assisted two against Watford. Read on for more details about the FIFA 20 TOTW 24.

FIFA 20 TOTW 24

From Serie A, we have Aleksandr Kolarov with an 87 rating at LB for scoring and keeping a clean sheet as AS Roma beat Lecce 4-0. Koke, Atletico Madrid's Spanish CM is there too with an 86 rating as he scored and assisted as they beat Villareal 3-1. Three more 84-rated La Liga players follow; Fernando from Sevilla at CM, Aitor from Levante at GK, and Nacho Monreal from Real Sociedad at LB. Here's the full FIFA 20 TOTW 24:

FIFA 20 TOTW 24 Starting XI:

GK: Aitor (Levante) - 84

LB: Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) - 84

LB: Aleksandr Kolarov (AS Roma) - 87

CB: Nicolas Pallois (FC Nantes) - 84

CB: Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) - 82

CM: Koke (Atletico Madrid) - 86

CM: Fernando (Sevilla) - 84

CAM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 88

LM: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - 89

ST: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 93

FIFA 20 TOTW 24 Substitutes:

GK: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) - 84

LB: Patrick Van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) - 81

CM: Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) - 81

CM: Darwin Machis (Granada CF) - 81

RM: Adam Marusic (Lazio) - 81

ST: Loic Remy (LOSC Lille) - 81

ST: M'Baye Niang (Rennes) - 81

FIFA 20 TOTW 24 Reserves:

CM: Lukas Gortler (FC St. Gallen) - 75

CAM: Sergio Pena (FC Emmen) - 78

LF: Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) - 75

ST: Dominik Stroh-Engel (SpVgg Unterhaching) - 74

ST: Jonathan David (Gent) - 80