FIFA 20 FUT Birthday guide: upgraded Hazard and Mbappe cards out now

The FIFA 20 FUT Birthday campaign has been hotly anticipated since the turn of the year: the end of March always brings some form of party to celebrate the mode’s introduction way back in FIFA 09. For FIFA 20, this means a mix of upgraded cards (with boosted weaker foot ratings), daily objectives, SBCs and other challenges. Special items for Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard are the headliners, but there’s other cool stuff to be found too. Head on into our FIFA 20 FUT Birthday guide for the full lowdown…

What is FIFA 20 FUT Birthday and how does it work?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday is a two-week long campaign which introduces a load of exciting new cards, objectives and other goodies. It’s happening now to mark 11 years since Ultimate Team was introduced to the series in FIFA 09.

The main focus, as with all such events, is a big stack of new cards for you to pack or purchase. But there are smaller fun tasks to complete too, such as daily SBCs to unlock fresh packs, and a Seasons XP boost simply for playing two matches each day. You’re not even listening, are you? You just want to know about the cards, don’t you? Right-o. Here’s the deal…

When are FIFA 20 FUT Birthday cards released?

(Image credit: EA)

The first batch dropped on Friday 27 March. It included 15 players available in packs and on the transfer market, plus an additional four exclusive to in-game challenges. Each player receives not only a boosted overall rating, but also an improved week foot and/or skill moves rating.

Take Kylian Mbappe’s new card, for instance. It receives an OVR of 94, with ratings of 99 pace, 95 dribbling, and 92 shooting - to go with five-star skill moves, and a five-star week foot. It’s a similar story for Eden Hazard. His new OVR, also of 94, means attributes of 93 pace, 96 dribbling, 90 passing and 90 shooting - with five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

The second FIFA 20 FUT Birthday team is expected on Friday 3rd April, and we’ll update this piece with all the details when it drops.

How much do FIFA 20 FUT Birthday cards cost?

(Image credit: EA)

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe’s FUT Birthday card is by far the most expensive at time of writing (Monday 30 March). His new item will set you back an eye-watering, wallet-combusting 4.9 million FIFA 20 coins. Which makes Hazard’s feel like a bargain bin find by comparison: that one currently sells for 1.27 million coins. [All prices refer to the PS4 transfer market.]

Three other FIFA 20 FUT Birthday cards cost seven figures. They are Antoine Griezmann (CAM, 92) at 1.57 million; Marcus Rashford (ST, 90) at 1.54 million; and Allan Saint-Maximin (RW, 88) at 1.22 million. There are better cards than Saint-Maximin’s available, but his high price is easily explained: he’s a Premier League player with 97 pace.

If you’re shopping on a budget, there’s good news. Two very tidy cards are available for under 50,000 coins: Raphael Guerreiro (LM, 87) for 39,000 - an excellent addition to any Bundesliga squad, by the way - and Nicolas Gaitan (CAM, 85) for 23,000. The cheapest Premier League FUT Birthday card belongs to Joao Cancelo (RB, 87), at a still-pretty-hefty 186,000 big ones.

How else can I acquire FIFA 20 FUT Birthday cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Currently four FIFA 20 FUT Birthday cards are accessible through objectives or challenges, rather than through the transfer market.

The first is Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil (CAM, 90). He can be acquired through a set of two Squad Building Challenges which expire on Friday 3 April. Joining him as an SBC-exclusive item is Jordan Amavi (LB, 86) of Marseille. His card also requires you to submit two teams, although that one finishes a day earlier, on Thursday 2 April.

Gameplay objectives can also be used to earn a further two players. Karim Bellarabi (RW, 88) is unlockable upon completion of a set of tasks specific to Division Rivals. Lucas Paqueta (CAM, 86) can be acquired in a similar way, although his challenges all need completion within offline Squad Battles, rather than Rivals. (And are therefore slightly easier to complete.)

Is there a full FIFA 20 FUT Birthday cards list?

There most certainly is. Here’s the full set of 19 cards released so far, which we’ll update as more emerge.

- Kylian Mbappe (Paris) - ST, 94

- Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - ST, 94

- Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - CAM, 92

- Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - ST, 90

- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) - CAM, 90 [SBC only]

- Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) - CAM, 90

- Muniain (Athletic Club) - CAM, 89

- Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) - RW, 88 [Objectives only]

- Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) - CB, 88

- Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham) - CM, 88

- Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) - RW, 88

- Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) - LM, 87

- Dakonam Djene (Getafe) - CB, 87

- Hirving Lozano (Napoli) - RW, 87

- Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - RB, 87

- Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan) - CAM, 86 [Objectives only]

- Nicolas Gaitan (Lille) - CAM, 85

- Joaquin Correa (Lazio) - CF, 86

- Jordan Amavi (Marseille) - LB, 86 [SBC only]