Far Cry 6 release date set for later this year

The Far Cry 6 release date has been revealed as October 7, 2021.

The release date for the next entry in Ubisoft's longstanding franchise was revealed earlier today through a special presentation by the developer. Far Cry 6 is going to be with us later this year in October, and it'll be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and even Amazon Luna in addition.

Accompanying the release date for Ubisoft's new game was a presentation outlining Far Cry 6's gameplay and characters from Ubisoft. As you might expect after recruiting Hollywood star power for their game, Ubisoft put Giancarlo Esposito's villainous Anton Castillo front and center of the event, building him up as an intimidating villain we'll be going up against later this year.

In terms of gameplay reveals for Far Cry 6, it's mostly what you'd expect from the next entry in Ubisoft's chaotic series. The action and gunplay is fast and loose, with the player able to use vehicles, heavy weaponry, and even murderous animal companions to take on enemy troops working for Anton.

This new release date follows the delay to Far Cry 6 that came last October, with Ubisoft recently suggesting the game would launch before April 2022.

Far Cry 6 is certainly going to be one of the bigger games launching this Holiday season, when it arrives for just about every platform in October. For more on what to expect from Ubisoft's new game, head over to our Far Cry 6 preview to discover what this new shooter has in store for us.

