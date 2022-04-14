When is Fantastic Beasts 3 on HBO Max? When to expect the sequel's streaming release date

Fantastic Beasts 3 is finally in US theaters, having already been released in the UK and other countries around the world. If you’d rather tune into the latest Harry Potter prequel from the comfort of your own home, though, you’re probably more keen to find out when it will be available to stream.

Many Warner Bros. movies that came out last year were in cinemas and HBO Max simultaneously, but much like with The Batman, The Secrets of Dumbledore will arrive on the platform a little later. While there’s no precise streaming release date carved out yet, we do have an ETA on when Fantastic Beasts 3 will arrive on HBO Max, thanks to the studio’s ongoing streaming strategy.

When is Fantastic Beasts 3 releasing on HBO Max?

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has previously spoken about Warner Bros. movies reaching HBO Max around 46 days after being released in cinemas. That proved true with The Batman, which touched down in theaters on March 4 and was given an April 19 release date on HBO Max.

With The Secrets of Dumbledore being out April 15 in the US, that puts Fantastic Beasts 3's HBO Max release date around May 30, which happens to be a Monday.

Of course, this is only applicable to those who have access to HBO Max in their region. Those in the UK, for example, will likely have to wait a little bit longer to buy or rent it digitally or on Blu-Ray – potentially into July or August if something like Spider-Man: No Way Home is any indication. But new HBO Max regions, such as the Netherlands, should have Fantastic Beasts waiting for them soon.

Watching Fantastic Beasts 3 on a streaming service away from HBO Max might take even longer than that, sadly. We’ll update this page as soon as we know more. For more, check out our guide to the Fantastic Beasts 3 ending.