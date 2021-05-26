Evil Dead Rise is an Evil Dead sequel coming to HBO Max

Evil Dead Rise is an Evil Dead sequel from Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi that will come to HBO Max, reports Variety.

Evil Dead Rise is in the works at New Line Cinema, the studio behind the original 1981 film The Evil Dead. The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness were all directed by Raimi and starred Campbell, but the two won't be reprising those roles in the upcoming sequel. Raimi and Campbell are acting only as executive producers for Evil Dead Rise - but at least we know their signature flair will be present.

Evil Dead Rise builds off of the original trilogy and is set in the city rather than the iconic woods of The Evil Dead. Two estranged sisters played by Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl) reunite after some time. But their reunion is cut short when flesh-eating demons join the party, and the two must hold them off while facing some pretty horrific, family-related horror. The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin will write and direct Evil Dead Rise.

The Evil Dead franchise was rebooted in 2013 with Evil Dead, which also didn't star Campbell. Then a 2015 Starz series called Ash vs Evil Dead came, with Campbell reprising his signature role. That series ended in 2018.

"At its core, ‘Evil Dead’ is about ordinary people overcoming extraordinarily terrifying situations. I can’t wait for Alyssa and Lily to fill the blood-soaked shoes of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition," says Campbell.

