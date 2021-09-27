Everyone’s talking about Squid Game, Netflix’s "mind-blowing" new show

If you haven’t heard about Squid Game yet then, chances are, you’re about to – thanks to friends, family, or people yelling at you on the internet to watch it. And we’re here to join the cacophony of voices. Trust us. It’s amazing.

Squid Game is a Korean drama that sees 456 people invited to take part in children’s games – such as Statues – with a deadly twist. Whoever survives, amid betrayals and conspiracies, takes home tens of millions of dollars.

Sounds good? You’re not alone. "Believe the hype! Squid Game is one of the best shows of the year. Addictive and intense with a beautiful imagery, incredible cast," says one fan on Twitter.

The "mind-blowing" premise may have shades of Battle Royale with game shows tacked on, but it’s so much more than that.

"Even though the Battle Royale/Hunger Games concept is quite overdone, this show genuinely managed to surprise me, in addition to having great acting and set design," says Disney artist Alice X. Zhang.

That’s echoed elsewhere on Twitter: "If you love Battle Royale (2000) then you owe it to yourself to watch this Korean series. It takes the concept and runs with it in really interesting ways. Incredibly gripping."

"It's very intense, very violent, and extremely compelling... This shit is WILD," says one viewer, while it’s already being described as "one of the best things" available to watch on Netflix. That’s high praise indeed.

To say more would be to ruin a show that’s hooked the entire world. Go on, try one episode – and let the games begin.

For more from the streamer, check out some of the other best Netflix shows. And be sure to catch up on Netflix's Tudum event, including a new Stranger Things trailer and a first full look at Vikings: Valhalla.