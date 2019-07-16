These were all the Xbox One games from Amazon's Prime Day sale in July

***Update: All these deals have expired, as Prime Day is over for 2019***
Cheap Amazon Xbox One games mean the perfect time to pick up whatever you've been on the fence with. Amazon Prime Day Xbox One sales mean cheap Sea of Thieves, Resident Evil 2, No Man's Sky, Battlefield 5 and loads more, with discounts ranging from 10% to over 50%. There's a lot of good stuff here overall with plenty of names you'll recognise from our best Xbox One games list. Worth noting that if it is a good game it's likely to sell out fast so don’t wait too long.
The event runs from July 15-16, 2019, and everything gets started at midnight on Sunday (3am ET). Because it doesn’t finish until midnight on Tuesday, that gives us 48 hours of glorious offers to take advantage of. If you don’t see the game you want on sale yet, whack it in your Amazon basket and come back later to see if it’s had a reduction. That way you won’t have to keep trawling through every Xbox One game in Amazon Prime Day’s sale, and you’ll be able to nab it before it goes out of stock. Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take part in Prime Day. There are loads of reasons to join though, and that’s ignoring the 30-day free trial. And if you’re not keen on the idea of keeping your subscription after the event is over? Quit once that free trial period expires. Sorted! And if you need a new console, here are the best Xbox One X deals right now.
US Xbox One game deals
Sea of Thieves - $30.97 (save 48%) GTA 5 - $14.99 (save 50%) Resident Evil 2 - $37.99 (save 37%) No Man's Sky - $28.89 (save 42%) Kingdom Hearts 3 - $19.99 (save 67%) Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition - $29.99 (save 25%) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $27.99 (save 53%) Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (save 50%) Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $21.99 (save 45%) Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.99 (save 67%) Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - $23.99 (save 40%) World War Z - $33.84 (save 15%) NBA 2K19 - $14.99 (save 75%) Far Cry: New Dawn - $19.99 (save 50%) LEGO DC Super-Villains - $24.99 (save 50%) Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $19.99 (save 67%) Just Cause 4 - $29.99 (save 50%) Injustice 2: Legendary Edition - $19.99 (save 33%) The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game - $24.08 (save 40%) World of Final Fantasy - $18.80 (save 37%)
UK Xbox One game deals
Red Dead Redemption 2 Steelbook Edition - £27.99 (save 18%) Assassin's Creed Odyssey - £19.99 (save 50%) Battlefield 5 - £17.99 (Save 63%) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - £16.99 (save 37%) Spryro Reignited Trilogy - £18.99 (save 24%) Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - £15.99 (save 6%) The Division 2 Gold Edition - £29.99 (save 40%) The Division 2 Limited Amazon Edition - £22.99 (save 18%) Far Cry 5 - £16.12 (save 10%) LEGO DC Super-Villains - £17.99 (save 31%) LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Minifigure Edition - £18.99 (save 34%) Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition - £26.99 (save 16%) The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition - £13.49 (save 11%) Crash Bandicoot NSane Trilogy - £19.49 (save 26%)
