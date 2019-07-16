These were all the PS4 games that featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale

***Update: Prime Day is over, and these deals have now expired***

Every PS4 game in the Amazon Prime Day sale was already worth buying and playing, but their latest discounts make each one even more attractive a purchase than before. We've got everything, from prices slashed on the likes of God of War, Spider-Man PS4, and even Cyberpunk 2077 (yes, really), and have listed every single deal below, no matter whether you're based in the UK or stateside.

Things sell out fast and if you don't grab whatever you've got your eye on, it could be gone. If you're looking something else however then check out our Amazon Prime Day game deals for everything going cheap during the sales.

Running between July 15-16 2019, Amazon Prime Day kicks off at midnight on Sunday (3am ET) and doesn’t finish until midnight on Tuesday. For those counting, that gives us 48 straight hours of offers. If there’s something specific you’d like that hasn’t yet gone on sale, we’d recommend whacking it in your basket and coming back later to see if the price has dropped. That way you’re ready to go if / when the cost comes down. This neat trick will save you trawling through every PS4 game in Amazon Prime Day’s sale and wasting precious time.

There’s one thing to bear in mind, though; you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part in Prime Day. There are plenty of incentives to join, luckily, and you can get a free 30-day trial before putting cash down anyway. And if you don’t fancy keeping your subscription after the event is over? Simply quit once that free trial period expires. Nice! And if you need a new console, here's our guide to the best PS4 bundle deals too.

US PS4 game deals (expired)

(Image credit: Future)

UK PS4 game deals (expired)

(Image credit: Future)

To get more PlayStation-related bargains, don’t miss these cheap PS4 game deals (if you’re based in the UK, check out this version instead). As well as hits like Spider-Man, it also includes must-have PS4 accessories that range from PS Plus deals to the best PS4 headsets.

For everything else Prime Day, be sure to visit our Amazon Prime Day game deals hub.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.