Even Elizabeth Olsen thought Pietro was leading to an X-Men crossover in WandaVision

One of WandaVision’s big mysteries throughout its nine-episode run was the true identity of Pietro, played by Fox’s Quicksilver actor Evan Peters. The grand reveal, it turns out, was a boner joke. But that didn’t stop minds racing about the potential of an X-Men and Marvel crossover before the fact – and even star Elizabeth Olsen was expecting it.

"When we heard that Evan was going to do it, my mind was blown. ‘This is the first time we’re merging! This is crazy!’" Olsen told Variety.

Despite the X-Men train being halted in its tracks – and audio description at the time hinting otherwise – Olsen still felt gratified by the use of "Fake Pietro" as Agatha’s "eyes and ears."

"Then to use it in such a clever way as [showrunner Jac Shaeffer] does was so satisfying,” Olsen said. “Working with Evan playing this version of Pietro was just so fun and weird and funny."

While Olsen admitted that she wasn’t aware of the multiverse before filming WandaVision, that’s ultimately where her future lies.

The newly-christened Scarlet Witch is set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, with both the WandaVision ending and the WandaVision finale post-credits scenes both hinting at what’s coming next for Wanda in the big-screen sequel.

As for the X-Men, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been forthright in explaining that their time will come – one day. He told Screen Rant earlier this year that "the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

