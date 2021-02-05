WandaVision audio description confirms the truth about that ending

So, you might be a little confused right now. WandaVision's fifth episode ended in a surprising, spoiler-filled manner that won't be ruined just yet in case you've somehow stumbled on to the wrong page. There's no Wanda-style rewind function here, though, only the back button.

If you haven't caught up on WandaVision episode 5, head away now – because Disney Plus' audio description feature has already joined the dots and confirmed a major development that could change how we see the MCU forever.

Spoilers for WandaVision episode 5 after the trailer...

Quicksilver is back. But not the MCU's Quicksilver. Aaron Taylor Johnson's Pietro has been 'recast' (in Darcy Lewis' words) after his appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron by Evan Peters' Pietro. Or is it just another resident of Westview trapped in Wanda's hellscape? For the answer, we can turn to the audio description function on Disney Plus.

"Seen from behind, a man with bleached blond hair stands on the front step… Wanda stares at the version of Pietro from the X-Men films," states the description. You can go back and listen to the audio yourselves on Disney Plus right now (thanks to Reddit for the pointers).

It could be argued that the audio description only mentions the X-Men to offer clarity for those using audio description, but it also didn't need to go that far if it wanted to keep the mystery intact. This is, seemingly, the first official sighting of the X-Men – or reference to Fox's X-Men – in the MCU. Which is huge.

Whether Pietro has been dragged in from the multiverse or not remains to be seen. It does, however, confirm the major WandaVision leak which sees Pietro in a scene from a future episode.

As for what's next: tune in next week. The whole internet is going to be buzzing until then – and now we know it's a head-scrambling tie to the X-Men.

