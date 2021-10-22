Eternals director Chloé Zhao would make a Star Wars movie if asked

Chloé Zhao has revealed that she'd be up for directing a Star Wars movie – she just needs Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to ask her.

When asked if she would ever consider directing Feige's upcoming Star Wars movie, Zhao told The Playlist : "I would, I’ll do anything Kevin asked me to do."

Feige is full of praise for Zhao, who is directing Marvel's next big-screen release, Eternals – he previously said that the filmmaker's pitch for the movie was the best he'd ever heard. We don't know much about his Star Wars movie yet, but according to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Feige came to her with the idea, and Loki writer Michael Waldron recently joined the project as a screenwriter.

Zhao's upcoming Marvel extravaganza boasts an all-star ensemble cast, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Barry Keoghan, and Kit Harington. It will follow a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia, as well as introducing a new threat: The Deviants. While the plot is still largely under wraps, the first reactions to the movie have been largely positive, so it looks like we can expect big things.

Meanwhile, Zhao cleaned up at this year's Oscars with her movie Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand – she won Best Director, while the movie won Best Picture and McDormand won Best Actress.