Emmys 2020 winners: the full list as Schitt’s Creek, Succession, and Watchmen win big

The Emmys 2020 winners have been announced and, thankfully, there's very little in the way of controversy this year. While Game of Thrones season 8 may have picked up its fair share of gongs in 2019, it's some of the best shows of late last year that stand triumphant this time around: Schitt's Creek landed a clean sweep for comedy, while Watchmen and Succession took home multiple Emmys across several categories.
For a look at those wins, as well as every other category, here is our full list of Emmys 2020 winners.
Emmys 2020 winners: the full list
Outstanding lead actor in a limited TV series or movie
- Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
- Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
- Paul Mescal (Normal People)
- Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a limited TV series or movie
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Regina King (Watchmen) WINNER
- Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
- Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) WINNER
- Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
- Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) WINNER
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
- Jean Smart (Watchmen)
- Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
- Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Ted Danson (The Good Place)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) WINNER
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
- Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) WINNER
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
- Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) WINNER
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
- Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
- Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) WINNER
- Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman (Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession) WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Zendaya (Euphoria) WINNER
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) WINNER
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
- Julia Garner (Ozark) WINNER
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Outstanding reality/competition series
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- RuPaul's Drag Race WINNER
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding limited series
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen WINNER
Outstanding comedy series
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- Insecure
- Schitt's Creek WINNER
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding drama series
- Better Call Saul
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession WINNER
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Mandalorian