Emmy winners 2019 – Game of Thrones season 8 comes out top as Fleabag and Chernobyl take major awards

This year's Emmy winners have been announced, with Game of Thrones taking home a total of 12 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. That means the HBO show's divisive season 8 was unable to beat season 6's Emmys record, tying it for 12 wins in one ceremony.

Ten of Game of Thrones's wins were in the creative categories, while two came in the main ceremony (also Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage). Other big winners were Fleabag, which took home Best Comedy Series, and Chernobyl, which won Best Limited Series. See the full list of major winners below.

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones WINNER

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding comedy series

Veep

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Barry

The Good Place

Fleabag WINNER

Russian Doll"

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve WINNER

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, "House of Cards

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones WINNER

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark WINNER

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominksy Method

Bill Hader, Barry WINNER

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag WINNER

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel WINNER

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding limited Series

Chernobyl WINNER

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us WINNER

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us"

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act WINNER

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal WINNER

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch WINNER

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live WINNER

Who Is America?

Outstanding reality/competition series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding variety talk series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

