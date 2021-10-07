Elden Ring rated in Korea as FromSoftware's next project gets closer

Elden Ring has received an official classification from the Korean ratings board, bringing the long-awaited next game from the Dark Souls studio a step closer to reality.

The rating was posted today on the board's official site , and spotted on Twitter by Mordecai . There aren't many surprises in the listing itself, which attributes its 18+ rating to Elden Ring 's frequent depictions of realistic violence. Sekiro, Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, and other FromSoftware projects have all received the same rating, so if you were able to stomach their gory monster battles, you should be able to rip and tear your way through Elden Ring as well.

Given the fact that we already knew Elden Ring is set to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on January 21, 2022, this isn't a big leak or anything. However, if FromSoftware was far enough along to submit a copy of the game to the Korean ratings board, it's a good sign that no further delays are in store - and further corroboration of the developer's statement that Elden Ring is in "the final stages of development."

Diehard fans of the Souls games have nearly paced a hole in the rug since Elden Ring was first announced at E3 2019, but the studio also hopes it will "broaden the fanbase" that Dark Souls built by giving players more options to approach its trademark demanding action .