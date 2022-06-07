Elden Ring becomes a survival game thanks to this mod that adds features like hunger, thirst, and disease

Elden Ring becomes a survival game thanks to a new mod.

With fearsome enemies around every corner, life in The Lands Between can be tough. But if you're tired of having your Tarnished always meeting their end in battle, you can now mix things up by having them die of dehydration, starvation and disease too.

The Elden Ring Survival Mode mod (opens in new tab) comes courtesy of modder Grimrukh and adds an assortment of survival mechanics to From Software's latest. Crafting will be essential to staying alive as you'll need to whip up items to fend off hunger, thirst, and even temperature effects. And don't expect your horse to be of much help in this hostile place as, according to the mod's description, "Torrent is also nerfed".

To add to your woes, weapons can't be found or purchased, so if you don't want to be stuck pounding enemies with your fists, you'll have to craft those too. Various diseases are also now rampant in the Lands Between, which you can randomly contract. A video of the mod posted by Grimrukh on Twitter shows their Tarnished come down with a disease called the 'Plague of Limgrave', which sounds anything but pleasant. As the footage shows, travelling around Caelid is also much more of a pain thanks to its fierce heat.

Elden Ring: Survival Mode trailer! 👀- Craft new food items to fight hunger and thirst- Use new materials to craft and upgrade weapons- Find cures for region-specific diseases- Truly dark nights

Lastly, you'd best stock up on carrots or invest in a good torch as nighttime is now much darker. If you think you're up to the challenge, the Survival Mode mod is available to download right now on NexusMods.

In other Elden Ring news, the manga that inspired both Dark Souls and Elden Ring is returning after the passing of its author Kentaro Miura last year. Berserk will now be spearheaded by Miura's close friend Kouji Mori.

