The manga that inspired Dark Souls and Elden Ring is returning after the passing of its author last year.

Berserk author Kentaro Miura sadly passed away in May 2021, and a few months later, it was announced the final issue of the manga would release later this year in November 2022. Today though, the official Berserk Twitter account has announced that the manga will actually continue without Miura, spearheaded by his close friend Kouji Mori.

In short, the announcement reveals that Miura spoke to Mori of further stories and episodes he had in mind for Berserk before his passing. Although Miura didn't exactly leave instructions for Mori and other editors to follow, the group will continue Berserk with the ideas and general concepts Miura spoke about with his staff and editorial team.

To that end, six chapters of the Fantasia Arc will initially be published, before the team moves on to creating a brand new arc for Berserk readers. Although the announcement didn't stipulate how many volumes will be published after this current arc wraps up, it did state that the numbering of the manga order will continue going forward.

If you weren't aware, Berserk had a huge hand in inspiring Dark Souls and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki. FromSoftware games like Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, and Elden Ring have all housed great tributes to the long-standing manga series, and earlier this year, the Elden Ring fanbase came together to remember Kentaro Miura on the eve of the game's launch.

Who knows if Berserk will continue to inspire FromSoftware as the developer heads into new territory after Elden Ring. While you wait for whatever comes next though, you might be interested in downloading this Elden Ring mod that introduces Guts, protagonist of Berserk to the action-packed game.

It's not just the FromSoftware community that paid tribute to Miura: Final Fantasy 14 players also gathered to remember Miura in the MMO.