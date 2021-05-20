Final Fantasy 14 players pay tribute to Berserk creator Kentaro Miura in-game

Final Fantasy 14 players banded together today to pay tribute to the late manga artist Kentaro Miura who passed away earlier this month.

Several screenshots and videos began appearing online this morning of players all switching to the Dark Knight class - due to its heavy influence from Miura’s manga series Berserk - and lining up to pay respect to Miura.

Here's a better quality recording showing the full line of Dark Knights on Final Fantasy XIV's Balmung server paying tribute to Miura-san. The turnout is amazing.For those unfamiliar with FFXIV, the Dark Knight job and Guts share a lot of similarities. pic.twitter.com/ToMO0LM07XMay 20, 2021 See more

The reasoning for this fitting tribute is due to Miura’s work, specifically the mangas Berserk and Guts, influencing a multitude of other dark fantasy manga, anime, and video games including Final Fantasy 7 and FromSoftware’s Dark Souls series.

The tribute which is now made up of hundreds of players and “wraps all the way around Ul'dah” has stretched across several of Final Fantasy 14’s servers including Mateus, Cactuar, Midgardsormr, Leviathan, and Balmung. It doesn’t show any signs of slowing down either as many players are reporting new lines popping up in different servers and pre-existing lines growing by the second .

Miura’s passing was announced today via the Young Animal Comics Twitter account in a statement that read “Dr. Kentaro Miura, the author of "Berserk", passed away on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. We would like to express our utmost respect and gratitude to Dr. Miura's painting work and pray for his soul.”

This isn’t the first time somebody’s life has been paid tribute to in a video game. Earlier this week, it was announced that teenager Kiyan Prince , who was murdered by a fatal knife attack 15 years ago is being added to FIFA 21 . The aspiring football player will be immortalised in the game and with its publisher, EA also donating to the Kiyan Prince Foundation.