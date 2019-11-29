Act fast! The Xbox One S with three games for £99 is back on eBay

Yesterday we saw the cheapest Xbox One S deal ever, when eBay UK shocked us all and dropped the price down to double digits. Unsurprising it sold out in record time, but there's now more stock available and once again they've unfathomably slashed a full £100 off the £199 RRP taking the console down to just £99. I know, right - we can't believe it either.

Things get even better when you consider that not only do you get an Xbox One S All-Digital console for £99, but you'll also receive three game download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3. Cashback!

Although this is the all-digital version of the Xbox One S, it still means you can get your mitts on a new Xbox for less than £100, which is rather insane. Couple that with a cheeky Xbox Game Pass subscription and you have the ultimate, affordable, gaming machine. How can you say no?

