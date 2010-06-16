E3 2010: Did you spot the hidden secret in the God of War trailer?

Have you seen the trailer for the PSP game, God of War: Ghost of Sparta? If you haven't, watch it. If you have, watch it again because you probably missed something. So go ahead, watch it and watch it closely.

Did you see? In the water, just as the narrator mentions "the marked one", is a reflection of what appears to be a very young Kratos. Observe:

Could this be Kratos as a young sonny jim? Will we see/play some flashback sections that reveal more about the youthhood of Sparta's most angry man?

Also, you'll notice that the trailer is particularly watery. The video's file name is GOSATLANTIS. Some stories say that Atlantis was sunk after a huge volcanic eruption. And, yes, that does look like a huge volcanic eruption in the distance in the trailer. So based on all this evidence, I'd say there's a very good chance that the island in the distance is indeed Atlantis.

I worked all that out on my own. I'm like a more sexy Jessica Fletcher or something.

